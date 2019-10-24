Students learn the rules of the road at ALDOT Driving Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Half of all teenagers in the US Are involved in a car crash before graduating high school, according to the National Safety Council. This week the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) teamed up to teach students about safe driving at a young age.

Not only are the students learning about new driving rules in Alabama, but they’re also learning about some of the old rules of the road.

A course was set up as if the driver had been drinking before getting behind the wheel.

"We're out here to try to prevent vehicle accidents and homicides and things involving driving under the influence of alcohol," said ALEA Lt. David Hall.

The students put on goggles that altered their vision to resemble the real thing. As they went through a makeshift course, cones were set up to represent a person.

"There's a serious side of this and that's what we explain to after it's over. Look you just killed four people when you run over those four cones and you're going to prison," said Lt. Hall.

The students also got see what happens when someone is rushed to the ER after being in a crash.

"Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in this country" said Allison Green with ALDOT.

ALDOT says it’s never too early to start teaching good driving habits.

"With your key to drive, we want students to learn important things like buckling up as soon as they get in the car and do not drive distracted. That is becoming a huge issue on our roads," said Green.

This is the fifth year for the ALDOT Driving Summit.