Scottsboro puts on their game faces for Pep Rally of the Week

Posted 5:40 pm, October 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:58PM, October 24, 2019
Data pix.

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - It's coming a day early to beat the rain, but Football Thursday is still a great day to put on a Jack's Pep Rally of the Week!

The Scottsboro High School Wildcats were more than ready for a Thursday pep rally! The band, the dance team, cheerleaders and students -- everyone was game to get things going early!

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Brewer travels to Scottsboro for Thursday night's game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

For highlights and more football action, make sure to check our Football Friday page!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.