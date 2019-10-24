Scottsboro puts on their game faces for Pep Rally of the Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - It's coming a day early to beat the rain, but Football Thursday is still a great day to put on a Jack's Pep Rally of the Week!

The Scottsboro High School Wildcats were more than ready for a Thursday pep rally! The band, the dance team, cheerleaders and students -- everyone was game to get things going early!

Brewer travels to Scottsboro for Thursday night's game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

