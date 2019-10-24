× Police respond to suspicious package at UAH

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police were called to the UAH campus Thursday morning to check out a suspicious package.

The package was found on a picnic table near the lake on John Wright Drive, across from the engineering building, according to a university spokesman. Police said it was found around 8:45 a.m. by a man walking in the park.

UAH police and the Huntsville Police Department’s bomb squad were on the scene.

The scene was cleared around 10:45 a.m.