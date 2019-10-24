Moldy fruit and improper cooler temps in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Some moldy fruit, improper temps in the food coolers and some ice machines that need a good cleaning were some of the problems health inspectors found at three eateries around Huntsville this month.

German restaurant Ol' Heidelberg on University Drive was written up for residue found in all three ice chutes of its ice machine and problems with the food storage.

An inspector found shelled eggs being kept in the low 50s, coleslaw in the 40s and potato salad around 50 degrees. The restaurant also didn't have proof of a food safety course. When the inspector returned five days later, the problems were corrected.

Ol' Heidelberg scored a 75.

Shaggy's Burgers and Tacos on Enterprise Way was flagged for residue in the ice chute, and cheese and chicken kept at improper temps in the cooler.

During a follow-up visit, the inspector found the cooler temp was lowered to the mid-30s.

Shaggy's Burgers and Tacos scored an 82.

Brickhouse Sports Cafe at Providence Main also had residue in the ice chute. An inspector also noticed gray fuzz on strawberries in a plastic container.

Three days later, the inspector says there were no strawberries and the problem was fixed.

Brickhouse Sports Cafe scored an 82.

Clean Plate Award

For pizza lovers around Huntsville, Marco's is a reliable dinner time favorite. What you may not know is that at the south Parkway location, there's a ringer in the kitchen. His name is Darren Ezzo. And he can now say he can roll out the dough faster than nearly anyone in the country.

"I've been in the pizza business for over 35 years," Ezzo said.

Ezzo is from Michigan, but started working for Marco's nearly 10 years ago.

"I love the challenge of getting the customer a hot, fresh pizza as fast and accurate as you possibly can," Ezzo said.

And he's not afraid to prove it. At a recent competition in Ohio, Ezzo took the top prize, rolling out a pizza in 39.7 seconds.

With a knack for details and a love for customer service, Ezzo and his team keep their South Parkway customers happy. In their most recent inspection, Marco's Pizza scored a 97.

Ezzo also earned a $1,000 bonus for taking home the top prize at the competition. His next closest challenger finished a tenth of a second behind him.