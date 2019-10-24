Lace up your sneakers for the second annual Volksmarch in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – This year, Alabama is celebrating its 200th anniversary – while the city of Madison celebrates its 150th with a walk through historic downtown.

The 2nd annual Volksmarch, hosted by the Madison Rotary Club, is taking place this Saturday, October 26th at Madison City Stadium.

The term ‘volksmarch’ originated in Europe and is a non-competitive walk.

This year’s walk is sponsored by Alabama’s Bicentennial Commission and Madison’s Sesquicentennial Commission.

The walk will include a visit to the city cemetery where characters will tell stories of early Madison and the Civil War battles fought near the Roundhouse on Front Street and near Indian Creek.

As the walk continues past historical homes and businesses, there will be reenactors dressed in period costume and hear them describe the life led by their character who lived in the area between 1819 and 2019. You might catch a bank robbery on Main Street, hear what happened in Buttermilk Alley, and find out who built Madison way back when.

There will be a historical encampment, LaBelle Boyd’s tea room, dulcimer players, a reenactment of the battles fought in Madison, the Huntsville Porch Pickers and Milltowne, and actors from Fantasy Playhouse Theater along the route.

After the walk, head over to Old Black Bear Brewing Company for Oktoberfest with a German buffet and live music.

Registration is available online or at the event.

The price is $10 per person for admission and commemorative gift, $5 per person for admission only. Children 5 and under are free.