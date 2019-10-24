Huntsville Housing Authority says most Sparkman Homes residents still searching for another place to live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville City Council heard an update on the relocation of residents in a Huntsville subsidized housing community.

Many there still have no firm plans for another place to live.

In October of last year, the Huntsville City Council voted to demolish the subsidized housing community Sparkman Homes, which is operated by the Huntsville Housing Authority.

A housing authority spokesperson said of the 157 occupied units, 130 still need to identify how they will use their Section 8 vouchers to find another place to live.

"This experience is not easy," said Danielle Thomas, Director of Public Housing Operations. "We realize that the transition from Sparkman Homes will have some challenges. But the HHA staff and our partners, we will be there to support our residents as they move out of public housing."

Relocation meetings are scheduled for next week to assist Sparkman Homes residents.

Residents have until January 15, to move out.