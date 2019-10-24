Huntsville High School says it has handled threat made against the school
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville High School’s principal notified parents Thursday of a threat made against the school, assured them that it has been handled and said there is “no threat at this time.”
In an email to parents, Principal Aaron King said after an investigation the source of the threat was identified.
There is no word yet on who made the threat or when it was made. King’s email says “the district will impose the strongest penalty possible on the individuals responsible,” without providing further details.
The email also asks anyone with information to speak to school staff or use the “Anonymous Alerts” feature on the school’s website.
Here is the letter from Principal King:
Dear Parents & Guardians,
I wanted to take a moment to inform you of an issue that we are dealing with at Huntsville High this afternoon so you could have accurate information and dispel any rumors.
Our administration received information about a threat made directed at our school. In an abundance of caution, we treat all threats as if they are serious, using all available resources, including our security department and law enforcement, to investigate, and we have identified the source. There is no threat at this time.
We wanted to make you aware of the situation to keep you informed. Please take a moment and remind your children that making any threat on a public school, business or other establishment is never a joke. The district will impose the strongest penalty possible on the individuals responsible. Ensuring the safety of your children is one of our most important jobs.
If you or your child has any information, please share that with me or my school staff, or use our “Anonymous Alerts” feature on our school website. I appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment for our students.
Very Respectfully,
Aaron King, M.Ed., Ed.S.
Principal, HHS