Huntsville High School says it has handled threat made against the school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville High School’s principal notified parents Thursday of a threat made against the school, assured them that it has been handled and said there is “no threat at this time.”

In an email to parents, Principal Aaron King said after an investigation the source of the threat was identified.

There is no word yet on who made the threat or when it was made. King’s email says “the district will impose the strongest penalty possible on the individuals responsible,” without providing further details.

The email also asks anyone with information to speak to school staff or use the “Anonymous Alerts” feature on the school’s website.

Here is the letter from Principal King: