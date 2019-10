Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since the rain is coming into the Tennessee Valley tomorrow, many teams in the area rescheduled their Friday night matchups for Thursday.

Our HomeTown Lenders Game of the Week is Deshler vs West Limestone. You can expect a hard-fought battle from both teams.

WHNT News 19 Sports Reporter Olivia Whitmire was live at the game at 5 and 6 p.m.

She spoke to the head coaches for both the Tigers and the Wildcats ahead of the game.