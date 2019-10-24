‘High Chance’ of tropical cyclone development through Friday

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Gulf where a brief (yet real in scientific terms) ‘tropical cyclone’ could develop on Friday. This won’t have much bearing on the forecast of rain over the South; that’s happening regardless of whether this disturbance becomes a tropical depression or a storm.
If it does become a brief storm, the next name on the list is Olga.
Track the rain, storms and tropical systems with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!
Here’s the outlook from the National Hurricane Center:
Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
800 PM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system
located over the southwest Gulf of Mexico continue to show signs of
organization. Although recent visible satellite imagery indicates
that the disturbance still does not have a well-defined center,
further development is anticipated and there is a high chance that
a short-lived tropical depression will form later tonight or on
Friday. The system is forecast to merge with a cold front or become
post-tropical late Friday or Saturday over the central Gulf of
Mexico. Regardless of development, gale-force winds are expected
behind the cold front over the western Gulf of Mexico on Friday and
Saturday. For more information, see High Seas Forecasts issued by
the National Weather Service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.