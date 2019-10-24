‘High Chance’ of tropical cyclone development through Friday

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Gulf where a brief (yet real in scientific terms) ‘tropical cyclone’ could develop on Friday. This won’t have much bearing on the forecast of rain over the South; that’s happening regardless of whether this disturbance becomes a tropical depression or a storm.

If it does become a brief storm, the next name on the list is Olga.

You can also follow it here:

Here’s the outlook from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

800 PM EDT Thu Oct 24 2019

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

1. Showers and thunderstorms associated with a low pressure system

located over the southwest Gulf of Mexico continue to show signs of

organization. Although recent visible satellite imagery indicates

that the disturbance still does not have a well-defined center,

further development is anticipated and there is a high chance that

a short-lived tropical depression will form later tonight or on

Friday. The system is forecast to merge with a cold front or become

post-tropical late Friday or Saturday over the central Gulf of

Mexico. Regardless of development, gale-force winds are expected

behind the cold front over the western Gulf of Mexico on Friday and

Saturday. For more information, see High Seas Forecasts issued by

the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.