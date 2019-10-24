G.L.A.M Camp at Toyota plant teaches girls about manufacturing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Young women are finding their way in a male-dominated industry. A group of high school girls got to check out the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant in Huntsville for themselves.

The girls got G.L.A.M.med up

More women are tapping into fields that have been traditionally reserved for men. The heavy lifting and mechanics are done by women and men now on the line, especially at the Toyota plant.

"This isn't their parents' manufacturing plant anymore," said Toyota's general manager April Mason. "It's no longer dark and dirty."

Toyota was showing the beauty of automotive manufacturing in Thursday's G.L.A.M Camp. It's an acronym for 'Girls Learning about Manufacturing.' The goal is to appeal to female students the opportunities they can have working in the auto industry.

Follow the leader

High school senior Shelby Martin said she wants to become a pediatric surgeon but, "maybe they can change my mind."

American women influence 80% of all vehicle purchases, but only 25% percent work in manufacturing jobs, said Mason. With that in mind, Toyota called on its female leadership to tell their stories in the hopes more girls will follow in their steps.

"I want women to understand manufacturing is not just for guys," said Mason, "that there exciting careers and good money to be made."

If you're curious, give it a try

Senior Jaida Price said she's keeping her options on the table whether it's working with cars or animals. She wants to be a zoologist. "Once I'm able to do it, I'll help other women too."

Automotive manufacturing is initially not glamorous, but the girls understand that. The final product is what will capture people's attention, male or female.

G.L.A.M. Camp is part of Toyota's month-long celebration of National Manufacturing Day, which was October 4.