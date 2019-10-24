Find your BOO at Huntsville Animal Services

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services did a special photoshoot with four long-time shelter dogs looking to find forever homes.

HAS teamed up with the City’s Historic Preservation Commission to take photos of adoptable dogs Gus, Sylvia, Hulu and Truvy.

The dogs participated in a Halloween-themed photo and video shoot in Huntsville’s Twickenham and Old Town Historic Districts.

Karen Buchan, Animal Care Supervisor at Huntsville Animal Services, said the four dogs featured in the photoshoot need extra help finding homes. Classified as “hard cases,” these dogs have either been subject to abuse, are older or have been passed over at the shelter for far too long.

Hulu, animal ID# A510949, is a “seasoned” guy with an old right leg fracture. He is terrified at the shelter but improving every day. Hulu is eight years old and weighs around 55 pounds.

Gus, animal ID# A510457, is a handsome, neutered male. He can seem intense (look at that serious face!), but he is an absolute gentleman. He walks well on a leash and will promptly sit for treats. He thinks belly rubs are pretty awesome too. Gus is two years old and weighs about 50 pounds.

Sylvia, animal ID# A511063, is a sweet and calm good girl who is desperately waiting for her forever home. She’ll do well in a home with or without children. She’s between 7 and 8 years old and weighs about 55 pounds.

Truvy, animal ID# A510730, lights up when the attention comes her way. She matches her energy to the room and has such kind and sweet eyes. She appears to have been unethically used as a breeding dog and is looking for a forever home that includes lots of cuddles, kindness, and love. Truvy is about four years old and weighs about 45 pounds.

Interested in adopting Hulu, Truvy, Sylvia or Gus? Call Huntsville Animal Services at (256) 883-3782 for more information.

All medium to large-sized dogs at the Huntsville Animal Shelter are currently free to adopt due to ongoing construction, including the four featured in this photoshoot.