Facebook helps investigators recover stolen boats

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Two Limestone County felony theft suspects have been arrested in Arkansas and are awaiting extradition to the Limestone County Jail.

A third is still on the run.

Authorities said the three scouted Backwoods Landing boat dealership and came back to finish the job.

"Two duck boats and motors and trailers had been stolen," explained Stephen Young of the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. "They discovered that there had been a suspicious vehicle prowling in the area around the time investigators began to follow up on that."

Authorities said even when you're shopping online, on a marketplace or classified ads, you need to look for extremely new items, with extremely low prices. That's usually a red flag for buyers.

The sheriff's office said that's exactly what one buyer did.

"One of the boats had been posted on a duck hunting board on social media for sale," Young added.

Thieves attempted to sell the boats for ten thousand dollars less than they are worth.

"Our investigators were able to work with investigators from Arkansas and Tennessee, where the two boats eventually were located," Young explained.

Social media is a tool people use for many things including sales, but buyers may get more than they bargained for if they purchase stolen goods.

Law enforcement said it's always best to research.