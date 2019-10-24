Drought Monitor Update: Very Little Change – Small Break Over Northeast Alabama

The drought monitor is almost the same as last week. There is only a small portion of Jackson County that is now *severe* opposed to *extreme*. The 1/2 to an inch of rain we received helped some, but not much. Here is the new outlook valid October 24:

Here is a look at last week’s outlook. You can see how basically all of Jackson County is *extreme*.

Here they are side by side:

I have highlighted October 19 and October 21. Those rain totals were added to this week’s drought monitor. It just wasn’t enough to change anything.

Next week’s outlook will be different. Lots of rain is in the forecast starting Friday and lasting into most of Saturday. With 2″-4″ expected, the map will look very different next Thursday. It won’t end the drought, but it will be a big improvement across the entire Tennessee Valley.

WHNT News 19 Weather