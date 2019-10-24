1818 Farms in Limestone County nominated for Amazon small business award

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A bath and beauty products business in Limestone County was nominated for one of Amazon’s small business spotlight awards.

1818 Farms in Mooresville was nominated for Woman-Owned Small Business Of The Year. Natasha McCrary is the owner and one of the six finalists from across the country.

Each selected business is based on the origin story, company vision, product innovation, size, and value.

The winner receives a prize package including six months of amazon account management, sponsored products advertising credits, promotion on amazon.com and a trip to amazon’s headquarters in Seattle.

Vote for Natasha and 1818 Farms by clicking here.