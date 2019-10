× 1 in custody after reports of ‘hit list’ at Brewer High School in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. – Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an alleged hit list at Albert P Brewer High School Thursday morning.

Authorities say that one person is in custody.

The Sheriff’s office has additional teams on campus to reassure students and parents.

The campus is secure and this is an ongoing investigation.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.