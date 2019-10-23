Tiffany Jones wins $319 for her classroom at Blue Springs Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala - This teacher in Athens beams positivity daily and her students reflect her glow.

Tiffany Jones teaches the fourth grade at Blue Springs Elementary in Athens.

"Her classroom has a positive atmosphere every morning and she sets that," said Principal Cade Baker.

Her fellow faculty members say she is a blessing to the school

"She is a superstar teacher that we are lucky to have."

They say she has a very humble heart and a gift for teaching.

"When you meet her you can tell she has very humble heart," said Baker.

Ms. Jones was thrilled and surprised to win the $319 for her classroom. She says that she loves her students.

"I have the most precious class. My fourth graders are amazing they love to learn we have fun every day. They just brighten my day," said Mrs. Jones.

She is excited for the future and the possibilities for her class.

"They all have their strengthens their own personal strengths and they need to build on their strengths."

The message for her students:

"Be the best them they can be. Every one of them is special and they were created special to be and do something special. They can all be successful if they just work hard. You always want to be here with them. They are my little family," said Jones.

