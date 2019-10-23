Surveillance video shows suspect burglarizing Rocket City Drywall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville police are searching for a burglar who stole and damaged thousands of dollars of goods from a family-owned construction business.

Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department says when employees returned to work Tuesday morning, they noticed someone had gone through the window. "Employees or business owners came in the next morning and discovered that the place had been burglarized and they reviewed some video and noticed that someone actually had been in the building."

After reviewing surveillance footage taken from multiple cameras at Rocket City Drywall, a white man wearing a gray sweater and shorts was seen rummaging through the business taking items. Alana Parker, the owner of Rocket City Drywall, says around $5,000 worth of items were stolen from the business including several tools, iPads, and batteries. The suspect also allegedly broke into multiple vending machines, taking the coins inside.

"Our crime scene did respond and attempt to lift some fingerprints so we do have some physical evidence," says Lt. Johnson.

The surveillance video of the man spans from about 11:20 p.m. Monday to 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are asking if you have any information or you recognize the individual, to call them at (256) 746-4107.

Parker tells WHNT News 19 they are disappointed, but they are hoping the person responsible gets the help he needs, and they will continue to pray for him.