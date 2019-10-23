Soldier for Life Retiree Appreciation event happens Friday

Posted 5:51 pm, October 23, 2019
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. - The U.S. Army Garrison Redstone, Fox Army Health Center and Team Redstone are hosting a one-day Soldier for Life Retiree Appreciation event Friday.

The event will take place from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Arsenal. It's open to all retired, active duty military, annuitants and their dependents.

The purpose is to ensure retired soldiers and their families are up to date on changes affecting their retirement rights, benefits and priveleges.

The event also will include a health fair.

