Sheriff Mike Blakely plans to run for re-election in 2020

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Longtime Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says he's going to run for re-election. It's been a turbulent few months for Blakely, but that isn't discouraging him at all.

"My mind changed on that a few, couple months back." That's what Sheriff Mike Blakely said about his previous decision not run for re-election.

Tuesday, Blakely appeared as a guest on Cooper and Company, a public television show based in Athens.

"I wish I wouldn't have burned my signs, but we can buy some more," he added after hosts asked him about his plans.

WHNT News 19 Political Analyst, Jess Brown said the early announcement caught him by surprise since the next election isn't until 2022.

"I just had assumed that after all these years and these many many terms, he just simply wouldn't run again," said Brown.

Brown said Blakely had previously alluded to giving up his office after this term.

But even with this early announcement, Brown said it won't startle the opposition.

"I think the Republicans will attempt to recruit and field a strong candidate for sheriff in Limestone County whether he is a candidate or he is not a candidate."

However, Brown said it may spook potential Democratic opponents.

"Him making a comment of that sort, this early might put a chill on potential people who would run to seek the Democratic nomination for sheriff."

Despite current legal problems, an indictment on over a dozen charges including ethics and theft charges, Brown said one thing is certain.

"If he is a candidate he has deep roots and a lot of friends remaining in limestone county," he explained.

Brown thinks Blakely's chances are just as good as any opponent he may face.