Several Tennessee Valley schools rescheduling football games due to rain concerns
TENNESSEE VALLEY – Several high schools in the Tennessee Valley have moved up their Friday night football games to Thursday.
The games are being rescheduled due to an increased chance of rain on Friday evening.
These are the games that have been moved to Thursday night.
Rescheduled Games –
- Addison vs. Hatton – Thursday
- Ardmore vs. Madison County – Thursday
- Austin vs. James Clemens – Thursday
- Asbury vs. Sand Rock – Thursday
- Brewer vs. Scottsboro – Thursday
- Danville vs. Fairview – Thursday
- Deshler vs. West Limestone – Thursday
- Hackleburg vs. Vina – Thursday
- Hartselle vs. Hazel Green – Thursday
- Huntsville High vs. Bob Jones – Thursday at Milton Frank Stadium. Senior night activities begin at 6:30
- Gaylesville vs. Falkville – Thursday
- Section vs. North Sand Mountain – Thursday
- Red Bay vs. Tharptown – Thursday
These are the games with a reported change.
We don’t want to miss a rescheduled game! If your school is rescheduling let WHNT News 19 know, email news.department@whnt.com