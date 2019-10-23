× Several Tennessee Valley schools rescheduling football games due to rain concerns

TENNESSEE VALLEY – Several high schools in the Tennessee Valley have moved up their Friday night football games to Thursday.

The games are being rescheduled due to an increased chance of rain on Friday evening.

These are the games that have been moved to Thursday night.

Rescheduled Games –

Addison vs. Hatton – Thursday

Ardmore vs. Madison County – Thursday

Austin vs. James Clemens – Thursday

Asbury vs. Sand Rock – Thursday

Brewer vs. Scottsboro – Thursday

Danville vs. Fairview – Thursday

Deshler vs. West Limestone – Thursday

Hackleburg vs. Vina – Thursday

Hartselle vs. Hazel Green – Thursday

Huntsville High vs. Bob Jones – Thursday at Milton Frank Stadium. Senior night activities begin at 6:30

Gaylesville vs. Falkville – Thursday

Section vs. North Sand Mountain – Thursday

Red Bay vs. Tharptown – Thursday

These are the games with a reported change.

We don’t want to miss a rescheduled game! If your school is rescheduling let WHNT News 19 know, email news.department@whnt.com