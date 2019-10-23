Selecting your Halloween costume? Be aware of the climatology!

It’s still a week away from Halloween, and no matter if you have the perfect costume or not, it’s always a good idea to know if the weather will be tricky — or a treat!

On average, daytime highs for Halloween are usually in the low 70s, and overnight lows dip to the mid-40s.

It has been frosty cold on October 31, though!

Back in 1993, bitterly cold air caught up with enough atmospheric moisture to produce a few snowflakes for trick-or-treaters making the rounds on October 31 [editor’s note: Meteorologist Christina Edwards was 9 years old at the time, and she wore a huge ski jacket over her genie costume. She vividly remembers the snowflakes and drinking hot water to stay warm].

The wettest Halloween occurred in 1951, when over two and a half inches of rain fell in Huntsville.

What will the weather be like this year for Trick-or-Treating? It’s too soon to know the details, but we will keep you posted on our WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion page!