Nick Saban rants when asked about backup QB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) - Alabama football held its weekly press conference on Wednesday. When Nick Saban took the podium he was asked if Tua Tagovailoa's brother and this week's backup QB would get any playing time against Arkansas.

In classic Saban fashion, he answered it.

"We're focused on winning the game, aight. So we're going to try to win the game, and we're going to play the best players that we can play to win the game, and we're not assuming that it's going to be an easy game, aight. We're not assuming that we'll have an opportunity just to play anybody that wants play, to expedite anything except winning the game. So, we're going to play everybody who can expedite winning the game, that's what we're going to do. So, I don't think anybody should expect us to do anything else."

Tua Tagovailoa missed last week's game against Tennessee and will miss Saturday's game against Arkansas after having a procedure for a high ankle sprain.