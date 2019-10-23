Missing Senior Alert issued out of Jefferson County

Louis Jesus Betancourt

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating Louis Jesus Betancourt.

Mr. Betancourt is a 76-year-old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Mr. Betancourt is 5’6” and 200 pounds. He brown eyes and graying hair.

He was last seen at his home in Birmingham, Alabama around 9:00 PM on October 22nd.

Mr. Betancourt may be traveling in a 2013 Red Nissan Altima with license plate 1CZ9985.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Louis Jesus Betancourt, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 783-1892.

