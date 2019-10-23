× Man charged with burglarizing Jackson County school

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – Forensic evidence has led to an arrest in a year-old burglary case.

Kinley Dewayne Chambers, 43, is facing charges after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said forensic evidence tied him to a burglary at Mt. View Christian Academy in Bryant.

The burglary happened Oct. 21, 2018. According to the sheriff’s office, several pieces of evidence were sent to the state forensics lab for analysis.

Chambers is charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

He was released from the Jackson County Jail after posting a $3,500 bond.