× Madison murder suspect shot overnight in Chattanooga, police say

MADISON, Ala. – Madison police said Wednesday a suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting behind Kroger is currently in a Chattanooga hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.

Spencer Xzavier Holden, 21, of Madison, was shot multiple times overnight in Chattanooga, police said during a news conference Wednesday morning. Madison Police Chief David Jernigan said they obtained a warrant for Holden’s arrest Tuesday.

Holden is a suspect in the shooting death of Zeandre Marjuan Paul Zachary, 25. Zachary, who police said was from Huntsville but had been living in Florida, was found behind the Kroger on Wall Triana Highway with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital.

Madison Police Capt. John Stringer said they were notified by Chattanooga police Wednesday morning that Holden had been shot multiple times in Chattanooga and took a cab to a hospital. He was in critical condition, Stringer said.

Police said they did not know yet if the shooting in Chattanooga was related to the Madison murder.