Madison apartment fire displaces multiple people overnight

MADISON, Ala.–Crews responded to an apartment fire overnight. The call came in just before 1 a.m. Wednesday to the Magnolia Pointe at Madison complex on Madison Pike.

According to Madison Fire and Rescue people living in 16 units will be displaced. No humans were injured but the fire killed one dog. The cause is currently unknown.

