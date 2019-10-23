Huntsville man charged with axe murder set to go on trial in November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A Huntsville man is facing the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison, accused of killing his roommate with an axe.

Randal Beard, 58, will go on trial for capital murder next month.

Beard is accused of killing his roommate Robert Bezotte at Bezotte's home on Peel Street in June 2017.

Tim Gann, chief trial attorney for the Madison County District Attorney's office, said the state will try to prove that Beard killed Bezotte using a short-handled axe.

Gann said Bezotte appears to have been struck by the axe more than 40 times.

Police responded to the scene, after two other people who were living in the house, fled during the altercation and called 911.

Beard is also accused of trying to steal, guns, methadone a wallet and other items from Bezotte.

Prosecutors say Bezotte's belongings were found wrapped up in the back of Beard's truck when police arrived.

Beard is represented by veteran Huntsville attorney Larry Marsili.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. A capital murder conviction would mean life in prison without parole. They estimate their case will take a day and a half to present.

The trial is set to begin on November 18. Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer is presiding over the case.