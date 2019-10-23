× How to make Halloween safe for all trick-or-treaters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As you stock up on Halloween candy this season, keep in mind not every princess and superhero can enjoy sugary sweets.

To help ensure every child can enjoy trick-or-treating, a nationwide movement is offering alternatives for kids with food allergies.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is simple. All you have to do is place a teal pumpkin outside your home to indicate you have non-food treats available. One family in Huntsville says they have done this for two years now.

“We started participating in it because we have a child who has a food allergy and as many parents with food allergies know, you get very nervous when you go house to house because you’re like, ‘Oooo she can’t have this candy,'” said Joshua Culley.

Ideas for non-food treats include:

Glow sticks, bracelets, or necklaces

Pencils, pens, crayons or markers

Bubbles

Halloween erasers or pencil toppers

Mini Slinkies

Whistles, kazoos, or noisemakers

Bouncy balls

Finger puppets or novelty toys

Coins

Spider rings

Vampire fangs

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Bookmarks

Stickers

Stencils

You can find other participating homes on the Teal Pumpkin Project map. You can also add your home to the map if you decide to participate. More information on the Teal Pumpkin Project can be found here.