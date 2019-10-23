× Guntersville man killed in state prison

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. – A Guntersville man serving a life sentence for murder was stabbed to death last week, state corrections officials said Wednesday.

William Stanley Warren, 52, was killed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton last Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Warren was stabbed in the eye, they said. A corrections officer found him as a crowd of inmates dispersed, according to officials. Warren was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died.

Warren was serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder conviction out of Marshall County.

State prison officials did not announce any arrests but said they were investigating.