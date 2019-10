× Elkmont man died in hospital after I-65 crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Elkmont died at the hospital after a crash on I-65 Wednesday morning.

Alabama state troopers confirm that Theo Calvin Vasser, 87, was seriously injured when his truck left the road and overturned five miles north of Athens.

Emergency crews took Vasser to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate the wreck.