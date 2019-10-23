× Driver faces charges for leaving scene of Fort Payne wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Fort Payne police are investigating a wreck where the driver of a truck involved left the scene.

The wreck happened Oct. 17 in the 7000 block of Greenhill Boulevard. Police officers responded and said they found Tasha Lynn Doyle lying face down on the ground next to a vehicle with severe damage.

The other vehicle involved in the wreck, a silver pickup truck, was sitting about 100 yards away, police said. The driver was not in the truck, but police said they found a wallet in the truck with a drivers license.

Doyle and a juvenile were taken to DeKalb Regional Medical Center with injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup has charges pending, they said.