Coroner confirms remains belong to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – It’s official: the Jefferson County Coroner has confirmed the remains found in a landfill in the Birmingham area belong to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

The Jefferson County Coronor has officially identified the remains found Tuesday as those of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. pic.twitter.com/OWnfqhlCBC — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) October 23, 2019

Bill Yates, the Chief Deputy Coroner released a statement on Wednesday saying the death of the 3-year-old is being investigated as a homicide.

McKinney had been missing since Oct. 12, when she disappeared from a public housing project in Birmingham where a birthday party was being held.

Criminal Charges

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said kidnapping and murder charges would be placed against Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth.

Our news partner AL.com reports police arrested Stallworth and impounded his Toyota SUV after he was identified as a man seen in surveillance footage at an Avondale store near the time of Kamille’s abduction. His vehicle matched the description given by other children in the area at the time who said a man had been handing candy to neighborhood kids

Stallworth was charged with seven counts of child porn after police found images on his cell phone during the abduction investigation. He was released from jail on $500,000 bond and was taken back into custody Tuesday night.

Brown has been held without bond since authorities filed a motion to revoke her bond in a 2018 case in which she is accused of abducting her own children from DHR custody.

Remembering Kamille

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin plans to host a vigil for Kamille Wednesday afternoon.

The vigil is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Linn Park according to WIAT.