ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A child was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was crossing Baltimore Avenue in the area of La Orquidea just after 4 p.m. when he was hit by a car traveling south, Albertville police said.

The boy was taken to Marshall Medical Center North and then to UAB Children’s Hospital.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver.