Body cam footage shows moment Florida police officers save choking baby

KISSIMMEE, FL (WESH) — A Kissimmee officer was in the right place at the right time when a baby began choking on a goldfish cracker.

Footage from the officer’s body camera shows the dramatic moment Amanda Zimmerman handed her lifeless 18-month-old boy to the officer.

MJ choked on a Goldfish cracker and was no longer breathing. While officers tried to help, his mother screamed in agony.

“I was just beside myself,” Zimmerman told WESH 2 News.

Eventually, the officers put MJ on his back and began CPR until the little boy let out a gasp.

When the Kissimmee Fire Department arrived, they took the child to the hospital where doctors said he was going to be just fine.

“Being without oxygen for that long and then just coming out? Ya know, he didn’t miss a beat,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman never dreamed her son could choke on a cracker and said she plans to take a CPR class.

She is also thankful to all the officers that helped save her son.

“God put’em where they needed to be,” Zimmerman said.

She said she plans to tell MJ the whole story someday and that his new nickname will be Miracle Michael.