Animals rescued after Huntsville hoarding case doing well

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two weeks ago at a Huntsville home, almost 70 pets were rescued from an animal hoarding case.

Today, at the Huntsville Municipal Court, officials told WHNT News 19 that the homeowner pleaded guilty and is facing a fine.

Huntsville Animal Services has cared for and looked for homes for the animals ever since. Inside the home were cats, dogs, and rabbits. Some of the animals suffered from severe flea dermatitis, hair loss, and dental problems.

Karen Sheppard, Director of Huntsville Animal Services, said since arriving at the shelter the animals have needed a lot of attention and resources.

“It was really devastating for the pets and also I think it was also really devastating for that individual,” said Sheppard.

All of the dogs have been relocated to other rescues or shelters but the cats are struggling to find homes. Sheppard said the cats are now healthy and friendly.

“There were some kittens, so we’re just processing through all of that, they’re all doing nicely and gaining weight, they are very happy not to have fleas on them anymore,” said Sheppard.

Sheppard said both indoor and outdoor cats are ready for adoption. The outdoor cats are best suited to live in a barn, shops, or patrolling wineries.

There are some rules for adopting outdoor cats;

Confine where you want them to patrol for 2 weeks Feed them quality dry food every day (half a cup per day) Maintain quality flea control

The shelter is focused on finding safe homes for their animals and encourages people to contact the shelter if they see something that doesn't look or seem right.

“When you know a friend or a neighbor is struggling you need to call us and we’ll try to do the best we can," said Sheppard.

Huntsville Animal Shelter is undergoing renovations until around March. During this time most animal adoptions are free.

