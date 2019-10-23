Alabama mourns loss of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala - Hundreds of people gathered at Linn Park to mourn the loss of 3-year-old Kamille 'Cupcake" McKinney after she was discovered in a dumpster on Tuesday.

This comes after a nationwide AMBER Alert was issued for Cupcake when she was abducted leaving a birthday party.

"There is an overwhelming amount of pain, hurt, anger and real raw emotion," expressed Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin.

Candles burned, tears fell and purple, Cupcake's favorite color could be seen among the crowd.

The mayor made a point to try and break the "no snitching" culture.

"Speaking up when we have information that can help alleviate the pain of our neighbors. Putting the needs of others before self," said Woodfin.

Most people at the vigil never knew McKinney or her family. But as soon as they got the Amber Alert, their hopes and prayers were to see her reunited with her family.

"The thought of a baby losing their life and being kidnapped, I had to be out here because I have children and I have grandkids," said Tawanda Harris, a Birmingham Resident.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says his officers never stopped looking for McKinney. Now, he's charging all of us to do whatever we can to keep our families together.

"Check ourselves. Do you understand? Check ourselves to see if we are doing everything we can to keep our children safe from harm," said Chief Smith.

Many residents at the vigil said they've never seen the community come together like they did for Cupcake.