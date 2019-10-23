× 2 arrested, 1 still sought in Madison boat theft case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities say they’ve arrested two Tennessee men and are looking for a third suspect in a Madison boat theft case.

Demetrus Virginia, 34, and Cartez Horne, 29, both of Murfreesboro, were arrested in Jonesboro, Ark., on Monday. They face charges of first-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing in Limestone County.

Authorities said they are still searching for Terry Chike Akpua, 28, of Bowie, Md., for facilitating the theft and sale of the boats.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said someone cut the lock at Backwoods Landing in Madison and stole two new duck boats with motors and trailers equipped. Virginia and Horne had been seen around the business the night before, authorities said.

On Monday morning, one of the boats was posted for sale on an internet duck hunting message board. The sheriff’s office worked with police in Jonesboro, Craighead County and Independence County, Ark., to set up a buy. Virginia and Horne took the boat to Jonesboro, thinking they were going to sell it, and that’s when authorities said they took them into custody.

The second boat and trailer were found near Akpua’s home in Williamson County, Tenn.

Authorities in Rutherford County, Tenn., searched the area where Virginia and Horne live and said they found a “chop shop” that had the remnants of boats, motors and other parts. The second motor stolen from Backwoods Landing had not been recovered as of Wednesday evening.

Anyone who knows where Akpua or the other motor may be is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.