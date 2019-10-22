UAH hockey getting ready for home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH hockey team hasn't had the best start to this year's season; they're 0-4 so far on year. Now the Chargers are gearing up for their home opener and it certainly won't be an easy matchup; the Chargers are hosting the #2 Minnesota State Mavericks, a team they went 0-4 against last season.

Head coach Mike Corbett says his teams mentality so far this season is the most important thing and he expects the Chargers to compete with any squad they go up against.

"It's gonna be a huge challenge. We played them in the playoffs at the end of last year, so we kinda know exactly what we're getting into with them," Corbett said. "They didn't lose a lot, so it's gonna be a big challenge for us but it's a good challenge it's a challenge that we have to embrace and I'm excited to see how we're gonna be up for that challenge. We've gotta be able to match their intensity right off the bat."

Corbett believes his team can compete with anyone, despite being a young group.

"Our biggest challenge is probably that we're inexperienced we're young we're playing nine freshmen a night, so we're gonna be young and we're gonna be a little green. We're gonna be wearing blue, but we'll be a little green," Corbett said. "They've done a good job and they've gotten better every week. The scores haven't dictated that, but we've improved every week and the freshmen have improved every week. As far as expectations, we need to go out there and we need to compete and we need to learn how to win and we're gonna learn how to win with a younger group. The great part about it is they're gonna be here for 3-4 years."

UAH's first home game of the season is this Friday at the Von Braun Center at 7:07 p.m. against Minnesota State.