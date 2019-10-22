Trial period for two new traffic laws ends this month, enforcement starts November 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Starting November 1, Alabama drivers will be ticketed for two new traffic laws they may only have been warned for in the past.

The anti-road rage law and back-seat seat belt law went into effect September 1, but had a 60-trial period.

"You want to give the public time to get accustomed to that particular law, so we put in a trial phrase, or a free phase so to speak," said Alabama state trooper Curtis Summerville.

During this time, law enforcement would pull over offending drivers but only issue a warning.

The anti-road rage law prevents drivers from riding in the left lane for more than a mile and a half without passing anyone.

"Oftentimes left lane drivers is the main or if not one of the main causes of road rage incidents on the interstates," Summerville said.

Riding too long in the left lane without passing drivers in the right lane has always been considered "impeding traffic" by law enforcement, this new law has just set specific limits on left lane riding.

The anti-road rage law is considered a primary offense. Meaning a driver can be pulled over simply for being caught riding in the left lane longer than the set mileage.

The seat belt law says even backseat passengers need to be wearing their safety belt. This law is considered a secondary offense, so a driver has to be pulled over for something else, and then the officer can observe that one of your backseat passengers isn't buckled up.

If the offending passenger is a licensed driver, they'll get the ticket. If not, the driver will get the ticket.

Law enforcement officers will begin enforcing these laws and issuing citations for the offenses starting November 1.