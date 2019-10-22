Tennessee doling out $5.9M in grants to 117 charter schools

Posted 6:00 am, October 22, 2019, by

Mini graduation mortar board cap on money -- education cost or scholarship concept

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee education officials are distributing almost $5.9 million in grants to aid 117 charter schools in the state.

The Department of Education announced Monday that the grants account for about half of the $12 million allocated to the department’s Charter Schools Facilities fund in Gov. Bill Lee’s budget.

The money can be spent on property purchases to relocate or establish schools; general improvements to facilities, purchasing or leasing underused or vacant property; or existing capital outlay projects.

The money will be distributed to schools in six districts based on the number of students served. The districts include the Achievement School District; Davidson, Shelby, Hamilton and Knox counties; and the State Board of Education.

In mid-November, a competitive grant using the remaining $6 million will be available to charter schools statewide.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.