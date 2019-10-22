× Shooting at California high school injures 1, police say

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A shooting at a high school in Northern California injured one person Tuesday and set off a search for the suspect, police said.

The shooting occurred just outside Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, and there were no further reports of violence on the campus, the police said in a statement.

“Santa Rosa police are actively searching for the lone shooter,” the statement said. “There is one known victim already receiving medical treatment.”

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear.

Officials locked down the school, as well as nearby Santa Rosa High School and the Santa Rosa Junior College.

“It doesn’t appear to be an active shooter situation at this time,” police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner told The Press Democrat newspaper.

School district officials couldn’t immediately be reached.

Ridgway High, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of San Francisco, has about 300 students, according to its website.