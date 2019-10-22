Retrial begins for man charged with the attempted murder of a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy in 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. - Timothy Murphy was charged with attempted murder after shooting Lauderdale County Sheriff's deputy Randall McCrary, in 2016.

The shooting occurred when Deputy McCrary and three other deputies went to Murphy's residence to serve involuntary commitment orders because of previous threats to family members.

That night, Murphy barricaded himself in his bedroom before deputies kicked the door in. That's when authorities say Murphy shot Deputy McCrary.

Opening statements for the retrial began at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

For the prosecution, District Attorney Chris Connolly gave a preview of pieces of evidence, including a text message Murphy sent that read, "Next time you people better behave or bullets will fly." Murphy appeared confused during the prosecution's reading and denied ever sending that text.

Defense Attorney Jim Engelthaler said the jury should keep an open mind and give Murphy the benefit of the doubt. He believes the evidence will show that Murphy had been previously diagnosed with mental illnesses.

Courthouse officials expect the retrial to go through Wednesday and possibly into Thursday with jury deliberations.