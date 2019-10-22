Remains found in search for missing 3-year-old Alabama girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) - The search for Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney didn't produce the results officials were hoping for.

The remains of a child have been found and law enforcement officers confirmed they believe them to be Kamille's. Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said McKinney’s remains were likely found in a dumpster in town.

“I wish I had all of you gathered here with good news. I wish I could share a high five or some other celebratory salutation, but I cannot,” said Chief Smith. “I brought you here today because the Birmingham Police Dept., along with the FBI, have located the remains of a 3-year-old child who we believe to be Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked every resident in Birmingham to stand in solidarity for McKinney’s family.

“More than ever, this family needs us all,” Mayor Woodfin said. “So tonight, we mourn as one.”

Woodfin also took the time to speak to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s family. “To the family of Kamille, I speak on behalf of all the residents and the city and that we know that your pain, your grief, your tears, your anger, your sadness, your many questions and your pain are not ignored."

McKinney had been missing since Oct. 12, when she disappeared from a public housing project in Birmingham where a birthday party was being held.

Chief Smith said kidnapping and murder charges would be placed against Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth.

“Locating the remains were the last pieces of the puzzle that we needed to bring the capital murder charges and the kidnapping charges, which we will seek tomorrow,” Smith said.

Our news partner AL.com reports police arrested Stallworth and impounded his Toyota SUV after he was identified as a man seen in surveillance footage at an Avondale store near the time of Kamille’s abduction. His vehicle matched the description given by other children in the area at the time who said a man had been handing candy to neighborhood kids

Stallworth was charged with seven counts of child porn after police found images on his cell phone during the abduction investigation. He was released from jail on $500,000 bond and was taken back into custody Tuesday night.

Brown has been held without bond since authorities filed a motion to revoke her bond in a 2018 case in which she is accused of abducting her own children from DHR custody.

We are working to gather more information on this breaking situation.