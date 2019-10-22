× RECALL ALERT: More than 50,000 school buses recalled nationwide

(WIAT) More than 50,000 school buses are being recalled nationwide because they do not comply with federal safety requirements, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA said the recalled buses have seats that were made with styrene blocks, which may not provide enough impact absorption around the back of the seat frame. This could increase the risk for injury if a crash occurred.

The recall covers 2014-2020 Thomas Built bus models, which are listed below:

Minotour

Saf-T-Liner C2

Saf-T-Liner EFX

Saf-T-Liner HDX

All 53,528 of the recalled buses have SynTec S3B or S3C seats.

The bus manufacturer, Daimler Trucks North America LLC, will notify owners, and dealers will add padding between the frame and the seat cover at no cost.

The recall is expected to begin Dec. 2, 2019.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov.