Person of interest identified in Huntsville FBI photographer’s death, neighbors receive odd note seeking information

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- The Graham County Sheriff’s office has at least one person of interest in its investigation into the death of a Huntsville based FBI photographer. Kathleen Polce Miller, 60, was found dead in the Nantahala National Forest on Oct. 7.

Graham County Chief Deputy Chuck Stewart said on Tuesday that the FBI photographer’s husband, Greg Miller, is a “person of interest” in the case at this time. Records show the couple owned a home together in Owens Cross Roads.

Stewart previously told WHNT News 19 the husband told investigators he’d gone to a restroom in the area and came back to find Miller in the creek.

The husband then went to flag down a motorist, Stewart said, and they had to drive some distance to get cell service.

Stewart said the area where Miller’s body was found is a popular area for hiking and fishing.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary autopsy reports indicate Miller drowned. On Tuesday, officials said investigators are waiting for additional autopsy records and need to do further interviews.

WHNT News 19 has learned at least some of the Miller’s neighbors received a note advising them to contact the Huntsville Police Department if they have any information about Kathleen Miller or her husband. The Huntsville Police Department said it was not investigating Miller’s death and did not issue the note.

The information on the note, including the investigator’s name and rank, is incorrect, but it does have an HPD phone number correctly listed. Police told WHNT News 19 they have turned over a photo of the note to the FBI.

The circumstances surrounding Miller’s death remain under investigation by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Graham County District Attorney’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case.