× New statewide alert system aims to improve school safety

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State school and law enforcement officials are teaming up to add another level of safety in Alabama schools.

The new initiative will use rapid notification and emergency alert systems from schools to create a unified system that will let law enforcement better assess threats from tips, 911 calls and ongoing analysis and identification of trends and events.

The Alabama Department of Education said the initiative is a collaboration with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and nSide, which provides school safety systems for state schools. The new system, called the Alabama Alert System for Education, will be available to all Alabama schools at no cost, school officials said.

“Although our school administrators have safety plans and our schools are guarded carefully, we all know we live in an unpredictable world,” State Superintendent Eric Mackey said in a news release. “Having more law enforcement with additional communication abilities through AEASE is another tool in the toolbox that we use to keep our children safe.”

School systems just need to include a phone number that nSide provides to their existing rapid response systems, to ensure that the AEASE platform receives all emergency notifications.