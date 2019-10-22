× Man charged with two counts of murder in Cullman County attack

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have charged a man with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for an attack Monday night in the Prospect Mountain community.

Matthew LeWayne Clayton was arrested in Limestone County Monday night after authorities said he crashed on Interstate 65 near Exit 361.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said Thomas Frank Dewille, 76, of Owens Cross Roads, died at the scene. Rollan Frank Edwards, 75, of Prospect Mountain, died at UAB Hospital. Jody Jay Tudor, 48, of Prospect Mountain, is still hospitalized.

The victims were all shot and stabbed, Gentry said. Clayton knew the victims and the attack was the result of a past incident, Gentry said, but he did not elaborate on what the incident was.

Clayton was being held in the Cullman County Detention Center without bond.