Everyone comes out a winner at the North Alabama Special Olympics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Tuesday was the day for the North Alabama Special Olympics Track and Field Events. Each of the more than 650 athletes with special needs and the more than 1000 volunteers came out as winners.

The competition took place at the Milton Frank Stadium on October 22.

Opening Ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m. and they wrapped up at 1 p.m. Athletes ranging from 8 to 65-years-old from Madison City Schools, Madison County Schools, Huntsville City Schools, and the Opportunity Center participated.

The events included running and standing long jump, softball throw, 20-meter walk, 100-meter dash, 50-meter dash, 200-meter run, shotput, 50-meter assisted walk and wheelchair-pushed.

Each athlete received a ribbon during the awards ceremony. All qualifying athletes will get to compete in the state-level Special Olympics in 2020

Steve Hill is the President and CEO of AEgis Technologies, the main sponsor for the event and he says, "It's really just super gratifying for our team to just come out and support the Special Olympians. It's just a lot of fun for them. They look forward to it all year long and it's just a really fun day."

Hill says that what makes the event even more special is the support from the community, "It's really awesome how the support we get from the community. We need around 1400 volunteers to be their buddies. All high school students from JROTC programs from a bunch of the area high schools and then a lot of other corporations, a lot of adults come out as well.

Hill says the best part is the joy those competing feel after their event is done, "There is not a heart in you If you stand at the finish line of one of these races see the Special Olympians come along across the finish line or win it's just really touching and just a lot of fun to watch."