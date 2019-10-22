Carter Watkins leaves WHNT News 19 after nearly 25 years

Posted 3:21 pm, October 22, 2019, by , Updated at 03:23PM, October 22, 2019

FLORENCE, Ala. – Carter Watkins, long-time photographer, reporter and Shoals Bureau Chief for WHNT News 19, is leaving journalism after 25 years in the business.

Don’t worry, he’s not leaving the Shoals. Carter is the new spokesperson for Florence City Schools. He and his family are excited for the change of pace after literally being on call for the WHNT News 19 Newsroom 24/7.

We at WHNT News 19 are so happy for Carter, and want to thank him for nearly 25 years of keeping the Tennessee Valley informed about news, weather and sports in Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties.

Carter isn’t leaving The Shoals uncovered, though. Jeremy Jackson will be spending most of his time over in that area. Have a story tip you would have alerted Carter to? Please let Jeremy know! His email address is Jeremy.Jackson@whnt.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.