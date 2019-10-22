× Carter Watkins leaves WHNT News 19 after nearly 25 years

FLORENCE, Ala. – Carter Watkins, long-time photographer, reporter and Shoals Bureau Chief for WHNT News 19, is leaving journalism after 25 years in the business.

Don’t worry, he’s not leaving the Shoals. Carter is the new spokesperson for Florence City Schools. He and his family are excited for the change of pace after literally being on call for the WHNT News 19 Newsroom 24/7.

We at WHNT News 19 are so happy for Carter, and want to thank him for nearly 25 years of keeping the Tennessee Valley informed about news, weather and sports in Lauderdale, Colbert and Franklin Counties.

Carter isn’t leaving The Shoals uncovered, though. Jeremy Jackson will be spending most of his time over in that area. Have a story tip you would have alerted Carter to? Please let Jeremy know! His email address is Jeremy.Jackson@whnt.com.