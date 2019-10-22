Athens Storytelling Festival returns for its 13th year

ATHENS, Ala. – Glimpse into the past at the Athens Storytelling Festival.

The 13th annual festival is back in the square is on October 22nd through October 26th. Attendees can hear stories that tell of a time that used to be and live the imaginary.

Stories will be told on the courthouse square in Athens close to the mix of shops offering a wide variety of antiques, gifts, gourmet foods, clothing, and hardware.

Storytellers feature Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Andy Offutt-Irwin, Kevin Kling and Josh Goforth. With a new teller in the mix for Children’s Days—Randy Eversen.

TICKETS –

Tickets for the whole “shebang’ are $75 for adults and $40 for children.

7th Annual Dan Williams Amateur Storytelling Competition on Tuesday – $8 Adult / $4 Child

Storytelling Olio Featuring Our Amateur Champion on Thursday – $20 Adult / $15 Child

Full Weekend – $55 Adult / $30 Child

Single Day Ticket – $35 Adult / $20 Child

Half-Day Ticket – $20 Adult / $12 Child

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.